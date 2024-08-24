ETV Bharat / sports

‘Hope Zoravar Gets To Know About…’ ; Shikhar Dhawan’s Emotional Message To His Son After Retirement

After announcing his retirement from international cricket, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan gave an emotional message to his son Zoravar. The left-handed batter expressed himself while speaking to Hindustan Times.

Hyderabad: Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket on Saturday. The left-handed batter announced his decision via a social media post. Dhawan played a key role in the Indian batting lineup for a decade by giving crucial starts while batting at the top of the order. The trio of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Dhawan formed an incredible top three for the Indian team.

Dhawan’s journey off-field has been a turbulent one since he separated from his wife Ayesha Mukherjee in October 2013. He isn’t in contact with his son Zoravar since then which has affected him a lot emotionally.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Dhawan hoped that his son would get to know about his retirement and will know about his cricket journey.

“Zorawar is 11 now. I hope he gets to know about my retirement and all about my cricket journey. But more than as a cricketer, I would like for Zorawar to remember me as a good human being who does good deeds and brings positivity to people around him,” Dhawan told Hindustan Times.

Dhawan made his international debut in 2010 and played his maiden red-ball fixture three years later. The Delhi-based cricketer amassed 6793 runs from 167 matches including 17 centuries. Also, he was the highest run-getter in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy and played a key role in India's title triumph.

Dhawan played his last international game in 2022 and has been out of the national squad since then.

