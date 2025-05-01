Shikhar Dhawan Confirms His Relationship With Sophie Shine With Social Media Post?

ETV Bharat / sports

Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine (Shikhar Dhawan Instagram post)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 1, 2025 at 6:18 PM IST

1 Min Read

Hyderabad: Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan shared a picture of him and Sophie Shine in collaboration on Instagram, sparking speculations about their relationship on Thursday, May 1.

More to follow...

