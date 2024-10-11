ETV Bharat / sports

Shikhar Dhawan Bats For Kashmir Tourism, Excited About Playing In Srinagar

Srinagar: Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, who arrived here for the Legends League Cricket tournament, on Friday praised Kashmir's beauty and lauded the marketing skills of local shikarawalas (boatmen) on Dal Lake.

Speaking to a selected group of reporters here, Dhawan said that he was fascinated by the “serene surroundings” of the lake when he visited there for the first time on Thursday.

He also spoke warmly about the local hospitality, saying that “people have shown so much love, and the atmosphere is very calm.".

"Legends League Cricket is just the beginning—I hope more international matches will be hosted here in the future. To play for India, you need good infrastructure. It takes time; nothing happens overnight," he said.

Talking about his connection to Jammu and Kashmir, Dhawan said, “My bond with J&K is strong, as I’ve played against the J&K team several times and have family in Jammu. The feeling has been amazing.”