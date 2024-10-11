ETV Bharat / sports

Shikhar Dhawan Bats For Kashmir Tourism, Excited About Playing In Srinagar

He was fascinated by the 'serene surroundings' of the Dal Lake

Shikhar Dhawan Speaking To Reporters In Srinagar
Srinagar: Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, who arrived here for the Legends League Cricket tournament, on Friday praised Kashmir's beauty and lauded the marketing skills of local shikarawalas (boatmen) on Dal Lake.
Speaking to a selected group of reporters here, Dhawan said that he was fascinated by the “serene surroundings” of the lake when he visited there for the first time on Thursday.

He also spoke warmly about the local hospitality, saying that “people have shown so much love, and the atmosphere is very calm.".

"Legends League Cricket is just the beginning—I hope more international matches will be hosted here in the future. To play for India, you need good infrastructure. It takes time; nothing happens overnight," he said.

Talking about his connection to Jammu and Kashmir, Dhawan said, “My bond with J&K is strong, as I’ve played against the J&K team several times and have family in Jammu. The feeling has been amazing.”

Asked about the LLC, Dhawan said that it’s high-quality cricket with legends on the field. “There should always be zeal and hard work, which is what I’ve focused on. I’m excited to play in Srinagar and entertain the people of Kashmir. And we’re ready for today’s match. Gabbar ka balla acha bolega aur maza aayega,” he quipped, referring to his famous nickname.

Dhawan also reflected on his longstanding friendship with Virat Kohli, which began during a Ranji Trophy match. “We both come from Punjabi families, and our friendship has grown through playing together at both the state and national levels. We first met during a Ranji match when I was 17 years old,” he added.

In Legends League Cricket today, Dhawan's Gujarat Giants will take on Irfan Pathan's Konark Suryas at 7 PM at Bakshi Stadium, promising an exciting clash for cricket fans.

