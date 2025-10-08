ETV Bharat / sports

‘Teri Bhi Shadi Kara Denge’: Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzevendra Chahal’s Funny Reel Sends Internet In Splits

The two recently formed a collaboration for an Instagram reel, and they added the touch of a Bollywood rumour to the video with the witty dialogues. The caption in the post read “Ek baar phirse dulha banne ka mann hai beta... tu rukk ja thoda."

Hyderabad: Indian cricket stars Yuzvendra Chahal and Shikhar Dhawan grabbed the limelight recently with their hilarious reel recently which is making waves on social media. The duo proved that their off-field chemistry as good as their bonding on the cricket ground with the recent release by the Shikhar Dhawan’s team.

In a video which is doing the rounds on the Internet, the Indian opener is seen introducing his ‘third mother’, played by Sophie Shine, to the spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. He then showcases a playful persona delivering an iconic dialogue from Amrish Puri saying "Teri bhi shaadi kara denge," leaving Chahal awkward, and the moment left the Internet in splits. The reel between the two Indian cricketers perfectly showcased their bond with Dhawan's wit and charm, and some innocent reactions from Chahal.

The video started making waves on social media platforms in quick time. Fans praised the duo for their comic timing and labelled them as the most entertaining pair in Indian cricket. A few also commented that the duo deserve their own comedy show.

Shikhar Dhawan has a significant number of fanbase on social media thanks to his entertaining and vibrant posts. Chahal also often posts funny videos from time to time. The combination of both made a recipe for success.