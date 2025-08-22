From Shikara To Podium Finish: JK Carpenter Son Rises At Khelo India; Wins Gold

Srinagar: Mohsin Ali Kand, 17, the son of a carpenter, who grew up watching the financial struggles of his father, never gave up but kept his passion burning for water sports.

His years of hard work has borne fruit as the recognition came in the form of the first gold medal at the Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025, bringing pride to his family and his community. From rowing a Shikara on Dal Lake to scripting history at the national stage, 17-Year-old Mohsin Ali Kand has given Jammu and Kashmir a reason to celebrate.

The Class 12 student of SP Higher Secondary School clinched the first gold medal of the Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025 on Thursday, finishing the men’s 1000-metre kayaking event in 4:12:717 minutes. As Mohsin stepped out of the waters of Dal Lake, tears rolled down his cheeks while he hugged his coach, former international and Olympic judge Bilquis Mir.

For Mohsin, the moment was overwhelming. The young athlete rows a Shikara on Dal Lake after school hours to help his father, a carpenter, support the family and to meet his own nutritional needs as a professional sportsperson.

“It was my father who pushed me into water sports despite our financial hardships,” Mohsin told ETV Bharat, dedicating the medal to him. “I row a Shikara not just to share the burden of my family but also to earn enough for my diet and training.”

A resident of Kand Mohalla inside Dal Lake, Mohsin began his water sports journey at the age of seven. He credits his success not only to his father but also to the Jammu and Kashmir Kayaking and Canoeing Association for providing crucial training and infrastructure.

What makes Mohsin’s feat special is that he triumphed against competitors with far more national and even international exposure. “It is not easy for me to afford the diet that athletes at this level require. But determination has helped me overcome every hurdle,” he said.

His dream is clear—representing India at the Asian Games, World Championships, and one day, the Olympics. Training in the high-altitude waters of Dal Lake, he believes, gives him the stamina that sets him apart from athletes from the plains. “Winning this medal is just the beginning. I will continue to work hard until I wear the India jersey at international events,” Mohsin said.