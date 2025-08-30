How Sharvari Shende Made Her Mark In The World Of Archery With Medal In World Archery Youth Championships?

Hyderabad: Young Indian archer Sharvari Shende recently became the third Indian woman to win U-18 recurve gold in the World Archery Youth Championships held in Winnipeg, Canada. However, her journey to the top of the podium hasn’t been easy, and she achieved the feat after working constantly to fulfil her dream of becoming the world champion.

Rigorous training sessions with coach Kunal Taware, immense support from family members, and a determination to succeed sum up her journey of winning the gold at the global level. The 16-year-old, who hails from Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune, received a grand welcome after her victory.

Challenges like a delay in flight due to a strike at the Canadian Airport didn’t deter her from succeeding at a global stage.

Challenges even before the start of the competition

Archer Sharvari revealed that their flight got cancelled while going for the competition, and the bunch of players have to stay at the airport for four days.

"It feels great, I have been practising for the last two years to achieve success. I always intended that I wanted to become the world champion and make the country proud. Today, that dream has come true. While going to Canada for this competition, our journey was very difficult due to the strike at the Canadian airport. We have to stay at the airport for four days for this journey,” she said while speaking to ETV Bharat.

Sharvari Shende recieved a grand welcome in Pimpri Chinchwad (ETV Bharat)

“As we experienced such challenges in our journey, we have to participate in this competition under great pressure. Since we were facing those difficulties, we informed them to the organisers of the competition. They provided valuable cooperation and organised our matches later. The joy of winning the gold medal for India has made me forget about the challenges we faced in the journey. Pratik also spoke to the media and expressed his gratitude to the coach, parents and other archery colleagues for the success achieved.

Started playing at age 8

Her father revealed that she started playing the sport at the age of 8.

"She has been involved in the sport of archery since the age of eight. As soon as Sharvari prepared for this sport, she qualified to play at the international level within the first three months. Her coach, with great faith in her talent, made her practice for ten to twelve hours. Coach Tawde Sir has played a big role in her success,” he said.

Municipal Councillor also praised the talented archer (ETV Bharat)

“Initially, Sharvari used to play with a wooden bow, with which she achieved success at the state level. Later, we made arrangements to get a good-quality bow for her at the international level because she had a lot of faith, so we did not interfere with her sport. Today, after she won a gold medal at the world level, we are truly proud that she was born to us as a girl. We will continue to do everything we can to further develop Sharvari's sport in the future."

Aiming for gold since 2021

After failing to make a mark in the Youth World Championships in 2021, Sharvari along with her coach Kunal Taware, started training with an eye set upon the gold medal in the World Youth Championships 2025. She practised from 5:30 AM to 7:30 PM in the Swarajya Archery Academy.

Her coach expressed joy on her achievement.

"Sharvari has been preparing with us for the last five years. Since Korea is the world leader in archery, the final was a very close contest, and I am very happy that Sharvari has won the gold medal for India by overcoming it. She has achieved this success by practicing for ten to twelve hours on the ground."

Overcoming the Korean challenge to win gold

Sharvari first beat op seed, Kim Minjeong of South Korea, 7-3 in the semifinal. The final was much more intense as the match ended in a 5-5, and it entered the shoot-off for a result. She held her nerve under pressure and won the shoot-off by 10-9.