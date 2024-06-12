Shardul Thakur Undergoes Successful Foot Surgery in London

Hyderabad: India all-rounder Shardul Thakur underwent successful foot surgery in London on Wednesday and is expected to be out of competitive cricket for a minimum of three months. This marks his second foot surgery, as he previously underwent the same procedure five years ago in 2019.

The right-arm pacer shared a post-surgery photo on Instagram announcing the news. He captioned the post: "Operated successfully".

The 32-year-old, who played nine matches in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 for Chennai Super Kings, had suffered the injury during the South Africa tour earlier this year. However, he continued to play competitive cricket and helped Mumbai win its 42nd Ranji Trophy title.

Since Thakur is a Grade C annual contract holder of the BCCI, the expenses for his treatment were paid by the board. There is no official word, sources in the know of things feel that it will take around three months to get back to training. Therefore, chances are he could be back before or right on time for the upcoming domestic season.

The Mumbaikar had requested the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) for longer breaks between matches to ensure adequate recovery and preparation time for the players. In the IPL 2024, he managed only five wickets in nine outings at an economy of 9.75.