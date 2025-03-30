Sharath Kamal Bids Emotional Farewell, Manav Thakkar Makes History At WTT Star Contender Chennai 2025

Chennai: Indian Table Tennis legend Sharath Kamal bade an emotional farewell to the sport following his defeat to Snehit Suravajjula at WTT Star Contender Chennai 2025 on Saturday, March 30. Earlier in the day, 24-year-old Manav Thakkar etched his name in history books by becoming the first Indian male player to reach a WTT Star Contender Semifinal.

In an electrifying showdown to close out the day, South Korea’s Lim Jong-hoon and An Jae-hyun powered their way to the Men’s Doubles crown, defeating top seeds Tomokazu Harimoto and Sora Matsushima 3-1 with commanding flair. The Women’s Doubles Final, meanwhile, was a nail-biting thriller, as Japan’s Miwa Harimoto and Miyuu Kihara battled past Shin Yu-bin and Ryu Hanna, sealing a dramatic 11-5 triumph in the deciding game.

WTT Star Contender Chennai 2025 Presented By IndianOil is organised by Stupa Sports Analytics and Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) under the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI). The event boasts 600 ranking points for winners and a USD 275,000 prize purse, with top global paddlers in action.

With his run in the event coming to an end, Sharath played a spirited exhibition match against Egypt’s Omar Assar, which served as his final good-bye, before delivering an emotional address to the gathered crowd, during which he underlined his intent to continue contributing to Table Tennis–albeit from the other side.

“Somewhere down the line I had felt it’s enough and I wanted to explore the possibility of giving back to the sport from the other side of the court. I have done my part as a player, I felt I had contributed enough to the country as a player, and I want to contribute from the other side, as an administrator, or a coach, a mentor, or even as just a senior player,” Sharath said, while thanking family, friends, fans, employers IndianOil, SDAT, Stupa Sports Analytics, Ultimate Table Tennis, TTFI, and ITTF.

Earlier at the tables, Manav claimed victory in successive five-game thrillers over Germany’s Andre Bertelsmeier and South Korea’s Lim Jong-hoon, an Olympic medallist, to reach the Semifinals. Snehit’s sensational run, however, came to an end with a defeat against France’s Thibault Poret after his earlier win over Sharath. Flavien Coton recorded back-to-back upsets to enter the semis, while Oh Jun-sung completed the quartet with his win over Tomislav Pucar.

In Women’s Singles, Shin Yu-bin advanced comfortably, sweeping past Miyu Nagasaki in straight games. Honoka Hashimoto’s strong form persisted as she defeated Joo Cheonhui, while Miwa Harimoto cruised past Yuan Wan. Kim Nayeong stunned sixth seed Adriana Diaz, completing a commanding win to reach the final four.