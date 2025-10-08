ETV Bharat / sports

Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Surpasses Roger Federer To Achieve World Record

The Serbian put on a stellar show despite struggling due to the intense heat in Shanghai. The 38-year-old was spotted throwing up, but he never gave up and won the match in three sets. He won the first set, lost the second, but bounced back in the third to win it and the match as well. Eventually, he won the match by a 6-3,7-6,6-2.

Hyderabad: Novak Djokovic inked his name in the history books on Tuesday at the Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena in Shanghai with a victory over Jaume Munar of Spain in the pre-quarterfinals of the 2025 ATP Masters Shanghai Open. The Serbian tennis star will now play against unseeded Zizou Bergs from Belgium in the quarter-finals.

The four-time Shanghai Open winner created history and set a new world record, which was previously held by the Swiss Tennis star Roger Federer. He became the oldest-ever quarter-finalist in any ATP Masters 1000 event, beating the record held by Federer for six years. Notably, Federer had also achieved the feat in the Shanghai Masters in 2019. Also, both Djokovic and Federer are the only two players to reach the quarter-finals of an ATP 1000-level tournament even after turning 38.

Player Age Event Year Novak Djokovic 38 years, 4 months Shanghai Masters 2025 Roger Federer 38 years, 2 months Shanghai Masters 2019 Novak Djokovic 37 years, 10 months Miami Open 2025 Roger Federer 37 years, 9 months Italina Open 2019

97th quarterfinal appearance in an ATP Masters 1000 event

The Serbian star also holds the record for being the oldest semi-finalist and finalist in any ATP Masters 1000 events. He achieved the feat in Miami 2025.

Additionally, the win marks the 97th time Djokovic has reached the quarterfinals of an ATP 1000 Masters event. With three more last-eight appearances at this level, he can surpass Spaniard Rafael Nadal (99), who holds the record for most last-eight appearances.

Player ATP Masters 1000 QF Appearances Rafael Nadal 99 Novak Djokovic 97 Roger Federer 87

Djokovic has also reached in the quarter-final of the Shanghai Masters for the 11th time making it to the last eight every time he has participated. The 38-year-old currently holds the record for the most ATP Masters 1000 titles (40), matches (416), and reaching the final (60) and semi-final on most occasions.