Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Surpasses Roger Federer To Achieve World Record
With the victory over Spain's Jaume Munar, Novak Djokovic overtook Federer to etch his name in the history books.
Published : October 8, 2025 at 10:44 AM IST
Hyderabad: Novak Djokovic inked his name in the history books on Tuesday at the Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena in Shanghai with a victory over Jaume Munar of Spain in the pre-quarterfinals of the 2025 ATP Masters Shanghai Open. The Serbian tennis star will now play against unseeded Zizou Bergs from Belgium in the quarter-finals.
The Serbian put on a stellar show despite struggling due to the intense heat in Shanghai. The 38-year-old was spotted throwing up, but he never gave up and won the match in three sets. He won the first set, lost the second, but bounced back in the third to win it and the match as well. Eventually, he won the match by a 6-3,7-6,6-2.
Four-time champ showing his class 😮💨🙌@DjokerNole #RolexShanghaiMasters pic.twitter.com/36zxOVGg0b— Rolex Shanghai Masters (@SH_RolexMasters) October 7, 2025
Djokovic surpasses Federer
The four-time Shanghai Open winner created history and set a new world record, which was previously held by the Swiss Tennis star Roger Federer. He became the oldest-ever quarter-finalist in any ATP Masters 1000 event, beating the record held by Federer for six years. Notably, Federer had also achieved the feat in the Shanghai Masters in 2019. Also, both Djokovic and Federer are the only two players to reach the quarter-finals of an ATP 1000-level tournament even after turning 38.
|Player
|Age
|Event
|Year
|Novak Djokovic
|38 years, 4 months
|Shanghai Masters
|2025
|Roger Federer
|38 years, 2 months
|Shanghai Masters
|2019
|Novak Djokovic
|37 years, 10 months
|Miami Open
|2025
|Roger Federer
|37 years, 9 months
|Italina Open
|2019
97th quarterfinal appearance in an ATP Masters 1000 event
The Serbian star also holds the record for being the oldest semi-finalist and finalist in any ATP Masters 1000 events. He achieved the feat in Miami 2025.
Keeping the streak alive 🔥— Rolex Shanghai Masters (@SH_RolexMasters) October 7, 2025
Nole overcomes injury scare and Munar 3-6 7-5 6-2 to stay unbeaten after winning 1st sets this season!@DjokerNole #RolexShanghaiMasters pic.twitter.com/uk3B8AYw4O
Additionally, the win marks the 97th time Djokovic has reached the quarterfinals of an ATP 1000 Masters event. With three more last-eight appearances at this level, he can surpass Spaniard Rafael Nadal (99), who holds the record for most last-eight appearances.
|Player
|ATP Masters 1000 QF Appearances
|Rafael Nadal
|99
|Novak Djokovic
|97
|Roger Federer
|87
Djokovic has also reached in the quarter-final of the Shanghai Masters for the 11th time making it to the last eight every time he has participated. The 38-year-old currently holds the record for the most ATP Masters 1000 titles (40), matches (416), and reaching the final (60) and semi-final on most occasions.