Shane Warne's Death Investigation: Sex Drug Removed From Room? Report Claims Shocking Cover-Up

Hyderabad: The investigation into legendary Australia skipper Shane Warne's death has taken an interesting turn after a report from the Daily Mail revealed that an item was removed from the Australian cricket legend's villa in Thailand where he was found dead.

According to the Daily Mail's report stated that a senior police officer at the scene was ordered to remove a bottle of pills identified as Kamagra - a drug used in erectile dysfunction treatments. The drug is listed to contain sildenafil citrate, which is the same ingredient found in Viagra.

The police officer said that the matter remains a sensitive subject at the moment.

"He was ordered by the senior officials to remove the pills. Those senior officials from Australia could have also been involved in the cover-up," said the Police officer to Daily Mail on conditions of anonymity.

“So, the official report came out as that he suffered a heart attack and no other details as to what could have caused it. No one will come out to confirm the Kamagra because it remains a sensitive subject. There were lots of powerful invisible hands behind all this.”

“It was a bottle, but we don’t know how much he took. There was also a puddle of vomit and blood at the scene, but we cleared the Kamagra as we were told to.”

Shane Warne passed away at the age of 52 in Thailand while he was holidaying with his friends due to a heart attack. An autopsy provided by the Surat Thani Hospital at the time found that Warne had died due to natural causes and ruled out any foul play.