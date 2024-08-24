ETV Bharat / sports

WATCH | Shan Masood Loses Temper In Dressing Room, Gets Into Heated Exchange With Coach Jason Gillespie

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 13 hours ago

Shan Masood was seen getting angry in the first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh. The Pakistan captain was seen furious in the dressing room and was seen having an animated conversation with head coach Jason Gillespie.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh
File Photo: Shan Masood (AP)

Rawalpindi: Pakistan are up against Bangladesh in a two-match Test series and the hosts are trailing by 94 runs by the end of the fourth day of the first Test. It has been a high-scoring contest so far at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium as the batters produced solid technique but the heated exchange between Shan Masood and the head coach Jason Gillespie in the dugout garnered all the limelight.

A video going viral on social media shows Pakistan captain Masood getting very annoyed and having an animated conversation with Gillespie. The coaching team was trying to calm down the player but he kept on expressing his outrage. The former Australian cricket was silent throughout the conversation and the duo then headed towards the dressing room to address the issue. Some ‘X’ users claimed that Masood was angry at Babar Azam for dropping a sitter during the Bangladesh innings.

Batting first, Pakistan were reduced to 16/3 in the first innings but the duo of Saud Shakeel and Mohammed Rizwan stitched a partnership of 240 runs to help the team post a total of 448/6. Shakeel played a knock of 141 runs while Rizwan scored unbeaten 171 runs. The hosts declared the innings and Bangladesh also responded in a befitting manner to the mammoth total. They posted 565 runs courtesy of Mushfiqure Rahim’s 191 and fifties from Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Currently, Pakistan are trailing by 94 runs with just one more day to go before the conclusion of the Test match.

Rawalpindi: Pakistan are up against Bangladesh in a two-match Test series and the hosts are trailing by 94 runs by the end of the fourth day of the first Test. It has been a high-scoring contest so far at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium as the batters produced solid technique but the heated exchange between Shan Masood and the head coach Jason Gillespie in the dugout garnered all the limelight.

A video going viral on social media shows Pakistan captain Masood getting very annoyed and having an animated conversation with Gillespie. The coaching team was trying to calm down the player but he kept on expressing his outrage. The former Australian cricket was silent throughout the conversation and the duo then headed towards the dressing room to address the issue. Some ‘X’ users claimed that Masood was angry at Babar Azam for dropping a sitter during the Bangladesh innings.

Batting first, Pakistan were reduced to 16/3 in the first innings but the duo of Saud Shakeel and Mohammed Rizwan stitched a partnership of 240 runs to help the team post a total of 448/6. Shakeel played a knock of 141 runs while Rizwan scored unbeaten 171 runs. The hosts declared the innings and Bangladesh also responded in a befitting manner to the mammoth total. They posted 565 runs courtesy of Mushfiqure Rahim’s 191 and fifties from Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Currently, Pakistan are trailing by 94 runs with just one more day to go before the conclusion of the Test match.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SHAN MASOODJASON GILLESPIESHAN MASOOD ANGRYPAKISTAN VS BANGLADESH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.