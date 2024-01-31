Shams Aalam Wins Six Medals, Registers Two National Records at Reykjavik International Games

(Laugardalslaug) Iceland: India’s para swimmer Shams Aalam Shaikh bagged six medals and broke national records at the Reykjavik International Games held here.

Shams, who hails from Bihar set two new national records in 100m butterfly and 100m Backstroke S5 while displaying his determination and discipline, winning a gold medal in 200 meters individual medley. He even bagged two silver medals in 100 metres and 50 metres breaststroke events.

The 37-year-old expressed his joy and achievements on ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter. Shams posted, "Sharing proudly with you that I, Mohammad Shams Aalam Shaikh won 6 medals at Reykjavik International Games held at Laugardalslaug Iceland from 26-28 January 2024. National record in 100 metres butterfly and 100 metres backstroke S5 category.”

Who is Shams Aalam Shaikh?

Shams was born in Rathos village of the Madhubani district in Bihar and then shifted to Mumbai with his family. At the age of 24, the para swimmer suffered with a benign tumour in his lower back which immobilised his lower half due to unsuccessful surgeries but he was mentally so strong that tragedy did not take him down.

In 2018, Shams represented India at the Para Asian Games held in Jakarta, Indonesia in S5 category for 50 meters and 100 meters Butterfly and Freestyle and various other categories. He was also a member of the Indian contingent at the Para World Swimming Championship at Madeira in Portugal in 2022. He had also won a total of 15 medals at the 12th to 17th Indian National Para Swimming Championship.

Shams also holds the world record for longest open sea swimming by a paraplegic person when he swam eight km in four hours at Candolim Beach in Goa on 8 April 2017.

Shams medals list and format

200 meters individual medley - Gold

100 meters breaststroke - Silver

50 meters breaststroke - Silver

100 meters butterfly - Bronze (National Record)

100 meters backstroke - Bronze (National Record)

50 meters backstroke - Bronze