Shamar Joseph Ruled Out Of India Series, Johann Layne Named Replacement
West Indies have suffered a big blow ahead of the Test series against India with their frontline pacer Shamar Joseph being ruled out.
Published : September 26, 2025 at 12:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: The West Indies have suffered a big blow ahead of the two-match Test series against India as the right-arm pacer has sustained an injury. All-rounder Johann Layne will replace him in the squad.
The 26-year-old was expected to be the main bowler in the pace department for the Caribbean team. The Test series will commence on October 2 in Ahmedabad. Shamar has been in prolific form in Test cricket, taking 22 wickets from three matches he has played this year and is amongst the top five wicket-takers in the format.
Shamar will be reevaluated ahead of the Bangladesh limited-over series, which will start from October 18 and consists of three ODIs and three T20Is.
"Johann Layne has replaced Shamar Joseph in the squad for the test series against India. Joseph has been ruled out due to an injury and will be re-evaluated ahead of the Bangladesh limited-overs series," read the statement from West Indies cricket.
Layne has appeared in 19 first-class games, taking 66 wickets and scoring 495 runs from 32 innings. His numbers with the ball make him a valuable asset to the team.
The Test matches will be played in Ahmedabad and Delhi, with the second Test beginning on October 10th. India have announced a strong squad for the series with Axar Patel and Devdutt Padikkal included in the roster.
Shamar has taken 51 wickets from 11 Test matches so far in his career with a bowling average of 21.66. He also has 15 T20I wickets and 4 ODI wickets, respectively.
Squads for the series
India
Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, N. Jagadeesan (WK), Mohammed. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav.
West Indies
Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Johann Layne, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales