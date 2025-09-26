ETV Bharat / sports

Shamar Joseph Ruled Out Of India Series, Johann Layne Named Replacement

Hyderabad: The West Indies have suffered a big blow ahead of the two-match Test series against India as the right-arm pacer has sustained an injury. All-rounder Johann Layne will replace him in the squad.

The 26-year-old was expected to be the main bowler in the pace department for the Caribbean team. The Test series will commence on October 2 in Ahmedabad. Shamar has been in prolific form in Test cricket, taking 22 wickets from three matches he has played this year and is amongst the top five wicket-takers in the format.

Shamar will be reevaluated ahead of the Bangladesh limited-over series, which will start from October 18 and consists of three ODIs and three T20Is.

"Johann Layne has replaced Shamar Joseph in the squad for the test series against India. Joseph has been ruled out due to an injury and will be re-evaluated ahead of the Bangladesh limited-overs series," read the statement from West Indies cricket.

Layne has appeared in 19 first-class games, taking 66 wickets and scoring 495 runs from 32 innings. His numbers with the ball make him a valuable asset to the team.