Why Shakib Al Hasan Was Biting His Helmet While Batting Against India?; Explains Tamim Iqbal

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was seen biting his helmet string while batting on the second day of the ongoing first Test of the two-match series against India at MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepuak, here on Friday, September 20, 2024.

Shakib came into the middle when Bangladesh were reeling at 36/4. The southpaw got his innings started with a few quick boundaries and got his eye in.

During his innings, the veteran all-rounder was seen biting his helmet string while he faced the formidable Indian bowling attack. Shakib’s tactics went viral on social media as fans began wondering the reason behind his unique routine.

Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik explained the reasoning behind Shakib’s habit on air, mentioning that his former teammate Tamim Iqbal disclosed the strategy behind his unique technique. Karthik further said that the string helped the former Bangladesh skipper to avoid his head from falling towards the leg side and keep it straight while facing the delivery.