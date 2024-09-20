ETV Bharat / sports

Why Shakib Al Hasan Was Biting His Helmet While Batting Against India?; Explains Tamim Iqbal

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan was seen adopting a unique technique while batting on Day 2 of the first Test against India at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, September 20, 2024.

Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan was seen adopting a unique technique while batting on Day 2 of the first Test against India at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, September 20, 2024.
Shakib Al Hasan (AP)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was seen biting his helmet string while batting on the second day of the ongoing first Test of the two-match series against India at MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepuak, here on Friday, September 20, 2024.

Shakib came into the middle when Bangladesh were reeling at 36/4. The southpaw got his innings started with a few quick boundaries and got his eye in.

During his innings, the veteran all-rounder was seen biting his helmet string while he faced the formidable Indian bowling attack. Shakib’s tactics went viral on social media as fans began wondering the reason behind his unique routine.

Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik explained the reasoning behind Shakib’s habit on air, mentioning that his former teammate Tamim Iqbal disclosed the strategy behind his unique technique. Karthik further said that the string helped the former Bangladesh skipper to avoid his head from falling towards the leg side and keep it straight while facing the delivery.

Notably, the 37-year-old has been struggling with vision problems and even consulted an ophthalmologist earlier this year in London. The all-rounder was earlier seen biting his jersey while batting in the Global T20 Canada.

Interestingly, before Shakib, opener Shadman Islam had revealed that his coach made him wear a cloth around his neck in practice to prevent his head from falling over while facing spinners.

Shakib remained the leading run scorer for his side as Bangladesh were eventually bowled out for 149 with India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah taking 4/50 while Mohammed Siraj (2/30), Akash Deep (2/19) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/19) picked up two wickets each. India had a chance to enforce the follow-on, but Rohit Sharma and team management decided to bat again with a massive lead of 227 runs in the second innings.

Read More

  1. India vs Bangladesh: Jasprit Bumrah Becomes Sixth Indian Pacer To Take 400 International Wickets

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was seen biting his helmet string while batting on the second day of the ongoing first Test of the two-match series against India at MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepuak, here on Friday, September 20, 2024.

Shakib came into the middle when Bangladesh were reeling at 36/4. The southpaw got his innings started with a few quick boundaries and got his eye in.

During his innings, the veteran all-rounder was seen biting his helmet string while he faced the formidable Indian bowling attack. Shakib’s tactics went viral on social media as fans began wondering the reason behind his unique routine.

Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik explained the reasoning behind Shakib’s habit on air, mentioning that his former teammate Tamim Iqbal disclosed the strategy behind his unique technique. Karthik further said that the string helped the former Bangladesh skipper to avoid his head from falling towards the leg side and keep it straight while facing the delivery.

Notably, the 37-year-old has been struggling with vision problems and even consulted an ophthalmologist earlier this year in London. The all-rounder was earlier seen biting his jersey while batting in the Global T20 Canada.

Interestingly, before Shakib, opener Shadman Islam had revealed that his coach made him wear a cloth around his neck in practice to prevent his head from falling over while facing spinners.

Shakib remained the leading run scorer for his side as Bangladesh were eventually bowled out for 149 with India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah taking 4/50 while Mohammed Siraj (2/30), Akash Deep (2/19) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/19) picked up two wickets each. India had a chance to enforce the follow-on, but Rohit Sharma and team management decided to bat again with a massive lead of 227 runs in the second innings.

Read More

  1. India vs Bangladesh: Jasprit Bumrah Becomes Sixth Indian Pacer To Take 400 International Wickets

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIA VS BANGLADESH TESTIND VS BAN 1ST TEST DAY 2SHAKIB AL HASANTAMIM IQBALSHAKIB AL HASAN BITES HIS HELMET

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.