Bangladesh’s Star All-rounder Becomes Oldest Cricketer To Represent National Side In Test Cricket

Chennai: The veteran Bangladesh cricketer, Shakib Al Hasan has clocked his name in the history books becoming the oldest player to represent the country in Test cricket. The star all-rounder etched the record on the third day of the ongoing Test between India and Bangladesh. Aged 37 years and 181 days he broke the record of former Bangladesh spinner Mohammad Rafique.

Shakib took the field on Day 3 and inked the record. The previous record was etched by Rafique who played for Bangladesh in 2008 at the age of 37 years and 180 days. He has been a key player for over a decade.

India are in command in the Chennai Test as Bangladesh need 357 runs to win with six wickets in hand. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto is playing an unbeaten 51 runs while Shakib is unbeaten on a score of five. Ravichandran Ashwin picked three wickets while Jasprit Bumrah chipped in with a wicket.