Bangladesh’s Star All-rounder Becomes Oldest Cricketer To Represent National Side In Test Cricket

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan inked history in the Test match against India becoming the oldest cricketer to represent the national side in Test cricket. Shakib orchestrated the record on the third day of the Chennai Test becoming the Bangladesh cricketer to play a Test at the age of 37 years and 181 days.

Shakib Al Hasan scripted record in Test cricket (ANI)

Chennai: The veteran Bangladesh cricketer, Shakib Al Hasan has clocked his name in the history books becoming the oldest player to represent the country in Test cricket. The star all-rounder etched the record on the third day of the ongoing Test between India and Bangladesh. Aged 37 years and 181 days he broke the record of former Bangladesh spinner Mohammad Rafique.

Shakib took the field on Day 3 and inked the record. The previous record was etched by Rafique who played for Bangladesh in 2008 at the age of 37 years and 180 days. He has been a key player for over a decade.

India are in command in the Chennai Test as Bangladesh need 357 runs to win with six wickets in hand. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto is playing an unbeaten 51 runs while Shakib is unbeaten on a score of five. Ravichandran Ashwin picked three wickets while Jasprit Bumrah chipped in with a wicket.

The play on the third day of the Test was stopped earlier than the scheduled closing time due to the bad light by the umpires.

Shakib has played 247 ODIs for the Bangladesh cricket team taking 317 wickets and scoring 7570 runs with an average of 37.11. The 37-year-old has played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

England’s Wilfred Rhodes holds the world record for the oldest Test cricket as he played his last fixture in 1930 at the age of 52 years and 165 days.

TAGGED:

