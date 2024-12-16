ETV Bharat / sports

Shakib Al Hasan Banned From Bowling In Competitive Cricket After Suspension By ECB

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been banned from bowling from all top-level tournaments after suspension by the ECB for illegal bowling action.

Bangladesh Cricket
File Photo: Shakib Al Hasan (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Hyderabad: In a recent development, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has banned all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan from bowling in all top-tier tournaments according to a report by ESPNcricinfo. The veteran cricketer was banned by BCB on Sunday. Earlier, Shakib was suspended from bowling by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for an illegal action and the ban was the next automatic step according to BCB. The board also mentioned that the all-rounder will appear for reassessment at an accredited testing centre to have his action cleared and his suspension lifted.

BCB confirmed the development through an official media release.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has been informed that national team allrounder Shakib Al Hasan has been suspended from bowling in competitions under the jurisdiction of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). As a result, Shakib is also suspended from bowling in domestic cricket competitions outside Bangladesh and in international cricket," the BCB statement was quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"Should the results of this [reassessment] analysis clear his action, Shakib will be permitted to bowl in international cricket and in domestic cricket competitions under the jurisdiction of all national cricket federations."

Earlier, Shakib failed an assessment of his action at Loughborough University, an ICC-accredited testing centre in the UK as he was reported for a suspect action during an English County cricket match in September.

Although he is banned from bowling, Shakib can play as a specialist batter. He is still an active ODI player, but he wasn’t selected for the Afghanistan and West Indies series in the past four weeks. He is currently part of the Lanka T10.

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

