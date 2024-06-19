ETV Bharat / sports

'Good Leadership Can Turn Around Team': Shahid Afridi Takes Dig At Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 19, 2024, 4:49 PM IST

Pakistan have been eliminated from the T20 World Cup 2024 after their dismal show in the group stage of the marquee tournament. Captain Babar Azam has faced a lot of criticism after that and former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi is the new name to take a punt at the Pakistan captain.

T20 WC 2024
File Photo: Babar Azam (AP Photos)

Hyderabad: The group stage of the T20 World Cup 2024 concluded on June 18 and Pakistan's shock exit from the tournament has become the talk of the town. The team suffered an upset in the very first match losing to the USA in a Super Over. The team also lost against India and that paved the way for the team's elimination from the competition. Babar Azam and company have faced a lot of flak from former Pakistan cricketers for their disastrous performance.

Babar amassed 122 runs from four matches with an average of 40.66 and a strike rate of 101.66. His strike rate has been a concern for the national side. The team has been bashed left, right and centre for their exploits. Former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi is the new name to join the bandwagon and he has taken a dig at the current Pakistan skipper Babar Azam citing an example of Pakistan’s 2009 World Cup campaign in which the team won the title under the leadership of Younis Khan.

“Even in 2009, the team was unhappy and a bit disjointed after some early defeats. It was Younis Khan’s leadership that brought everyone together as we created history! Good leadership can turn around the team in any situation! (sic)," he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The post comes against the backdrop of Pakistan head coach Gary Kirsten's comments according to some media reports where he revealed that there is no unity in the Pakistan team. Pakistan salvaged some pride in their last couple of group games against Canada and Ireland.

Read More

  1. T20 World Cup 2024 | 'Babar Azam Should …': Shahid Afridi Suggests New Batting Position for Pakistan Skipper
  2. From Shakib To Mendis: Top Five Wicket Takers In History Of T20 World Cups
  3. Shahid Afridi claims GT20 Canada, Legends League Cricket organisers owe money to players, deletes tweet after tagging ICC

TAGGED:

BABAR AZAMPAKISTAN CRICKET TEAMSHAHID AFRIDI ON BABAR AZAM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.