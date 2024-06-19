'Good Leadership Can Turn Around Team': Shahid Afridi Takes Dig At Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam

Hyderabad: The group stage of the T20 World Cup 2024 concluded on June 18 and Pakistan's shock exit from the tournament has become the talk of the town. The team suffered an upset in the very first match losing to the USA in a Super Over. The team also lost against India and that paved the way for the team's elimination from the competition. Babar Azam and company have faced a lot of flak from former Pakistan cricketers for their disastrous performance.

Babar amassed 122 runs from four matches with an average of 40.66 and a strike rate of 101.66. His strike rate has been a concern for the national side. The team has been bashed left, right and centre for their exploits. Former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi is the new name to join the bandwagon and he has taken a dig at the current Pakistan skipper Babar Azam citing an example of Pakistan’s 2009 World Cup campaign in which the team won the title under the leadership of Younis Khan.

“Even in 2009, the team was unhappy and a bit disjointed after some early defeats. It was Younis Khan’s leadership that brought everyone together as we created history! Good leadership can turn around the team in any situation! (sic)," he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The post comes against the backdrop of Pakistan head coach Gary Kirsten's comments according to some media reports where he revealed that there is no unity in the Pakistan team. Pakistan salvaged some pride in their last couple of group games against Canada and Ireland.