India Bans Shahid Afridi’s YouTube Channel After His Derogatory Remarks On The Indian Army

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi’s YouTube channel has been banned by the Government of India. Two days earlier, the Indian government had prohibited several Pakistan-based channels from operating in the country. Afirdi faced a lot of flak from the Indian nationals after his derogatory remarks on the Indian army.

Afirid, who has featured for Pakistan in over 500 matches, blamed the Indian army for the Pahalgam terror attack, claiming they were not vigilant enough. Pakistan’s militant group had allegedly carried out the attack, and the former Pakistan all-rounder demanded proof for the same.

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan had responded to his remark, saying he should concentrate on the progress of his nation instead of making such baseless comments on the Indian army. Afridi then came up with a tweet saying, 'Chouro jeet haar ko , aao tumhey chae pilata hun Shikhar.#Fantastictea' (Leave win-loss. Let me give you tea, Shikhar.)

Earlier, the indian government banned multiple YouTube channels, including the channels of former cricketers like Shoaib Akhtar, Rashid Latif and Basit Ali. Also, content creators like Wasay Habib, Rizwan Haider, Aap Ka Mohsin Ali, Muneeb Farooq and Uzair Cricket also suffered the same fate. However, a few YouTube channels of Pakistani cricketers including Shahid Afridi were not banned at that time.

The attack on April 22 occurred in the Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow in the Kashmir Valley. In the aftermath of the incident, India has revoked the visas of the Pakistani nationals and has also suspended the Indus Water treaty with Pakistan in the aftermath of the attack and there have been discussions around an potential India-Pakistan war in the media reports.