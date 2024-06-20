Shahid Afridi Clears The Air Surrounding His Selfie With Pro-Israel Group Members

Hyderabad: Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi took to X, formerly known as Twitter after being accused of supporting pro-Israel groups after his selfie with a Zionist group went viral on the internet. However, Shahid Afridi cleared the air about the issue on social media saying it was just a fan interaction.

On Wednesday, June 19, a Zionist group in the United Kingdom called 'North West Friends of Israel' uploaded a photo on their social media handle with a caption claiming that the veteran cricketer showed them support.

"Pakistani international cricketer Shahid Afridi stopped to offer his support for our call to release the hostages at our NWFOI vigil last Sunday in Manchester. Shahid is pictured with NWFOI co-chair Raphi Bloom & deputy Chair Bernie Yaffe. Thank you for your support, Shahid!," they wrote on X.

This led to a debate on social media around whether Shahid has shown solidarity with the pro-Israel groups. The continuous chatter compelled the former Pakistan skipper to post a clarification. He wrote on his social media that it was just a fan interaction but a false picture was being portrayed.

"Imagine strolling down a street in Manchester (UK) and so-called fans approach you for a selfie. You oblige; moments later, they upload it as some form of Zionist endorsement. Unbelievable! Please don't believe everything uploaded,” Afridi wrote on X.

Notably, the Zionist group has hit back at Shahid Afridi saying the cricketer offered his support willingly. The Israeli strike against Hamas in Palestine has claimed over 37,000 lives in Palestine so far.