Watch: Shaheen Afridi & Breetzke Involve In Heated Exchange During Do-Or-Die Clash

Shaheen Shah Afridi got involved in a heated exchange with Matthew Breetzke following a mid-pitch collision during the Pakistan vs South Africa ODI match.

Shaheen Afridi Matthew Breetzke fight video During Pakistan vs South Africa Tri series match (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Feb 13, 2025, 10:01 AM IST

Karachi: They say, everything is fair in love and war, similar kinds of pictures were seen as the do-or-die clash saw an ugly on-field tussle between South Africa's Matthew Breetzke and Pakistan's pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The incident happened during the 3rd ODI of the tri-nation series between Pakistan and South Africa, which proved to be a virtual semi-final at the newly renovated stadium in Karachi on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

Proteas were going strong having 168/1 runs on the board, the Pakistan bowlers were bowling their hearts out under the scorching heat with no help available for the bowlers. During the 28th over of South Africa's innings, Breetzke defended the back-of-length delivery on the back foot, but couldn't find a run and swung his bat in the air in frustration -- as if he is hitting himself with the bat.

Afridi, frustrated, didn't like the gesture made by the batter and aggressively charged towards Breetzke, who was playing his only second ODI game. He spoke a few words before umpires and Pakistani players separated them, but not before the South African exchanged some words with Afridi. But the drama didn't stop there.

On the very next ball, the 26-year-old batter nudged a single towards square leg only to find Afridi blocking his way in what appeared to be a deliberate attempt. Once again, the pacer charged into Breetzke's face after a mild contact as on-field umpire Asif Yaqoob came forward to settle things down. A few words were spoken again.

However, in the very next over, Breetzke's batting partner Temba Bavuma got run out on 82 after a miscommunication. Pakistani players started celebrating a wicket running towards the South African captain, but fumed Bavuma didn't say a word and walked off with head down in disappointment.

Earlier, South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first in a must-win encounter. The visitors did get a steady start with captain Bavuma (82 off 96 balls) and Breetzkee (83 off 84 balls) forging a 119-run stand to frustrate Pakistan bowlers. Heinrich Klassen provided the final flourishes to Proteas' innings, scoring 87 off 56 balls that included 11 fours and 3 sixes.

Chasing a record 353-run target, Pakistan started nicely as they got 57 runs opening stand, but then lost three wickets in quick succession. The Men in Green were reeling at 91/3 when captain Mohammed Rizwan and Salman Agha took the responsibility and scored a hundred each to ensure that they square off against New Zealand in the tri-series final at home ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. Pakistan completed a chase with an over to spare and will take on New Zealand in the final on Thursday, February 14.

