Former Barcelona Star Announces Retirement At End Of MLS Season
Former Barcelona star and Spanish footballer Sergio Busquets has announced his retirement from football.
Published : September 26, 2025 at 11:05 AM IST
Hyderabad: One of the elite defending midfielders of all time, Sergio Busquets, has announced his retirement from professional football at the end of the ongoing MLS (Major League Soccer) season. Busquets, who is currently playing for Inter Miami, announced his decision on his Instagram handle. He made the announcement with a special video.
In a glorified career, Busquets played a key role for FC Barcelona as well as the Spanish national side. He played alongside legends of the game like Messi, Xavi and Iniesta in Barcelona.
"A heartfelt thank you to everyone, and to football, for everything. You will always be a part of this beautiful story," Busquets captioned the Instagram post.
Busquet opens up about his retirement
Busquets stated in his post that it has been an incredible journey for him so far and expressed gratitude towards his fans.
“It’s been an incredible journey,” Busquets posted on social media. “I feel that the time has come to say goodbye to my career as a professional footballer. It’s been nearly 20 years of enjoying this incredible story I always dreamed of. These will be my final months on the pitch. I retire happy, fulfilled, and, above all, grateful. Thank you all so much - see you soon."
Only five games are yet to go in the regular MLS season, and Inter Miami has ensured a place in the playoffs for them. They will play two more matches and are just five points behind Eastern Conference leaders, the Philadelphia Union.
Busquets career
Busquets has scored 19 goals and 62 assists during his club career. After appearing for a long stint at FC Barcelona, the Spanish midfielder moved to Inter Miami FC in 2023. He made 143 appearances for the national teams, scoring two goals in them. The Spanish star used to play a defensive role in the midfield superbly.