Former Barcelona Star Announces Retirement At End Of MLS Season

Hyderabad: One of the elite defending midfielders of all time, Sergio Busquets, has announced his retirement from professional football at the end of the ongoing MLS (Major League Soccer) season. Busquets, who is currently playing for Inter Miami, announced his decision on his Instagram handle. He made the announcement with a special video.

In a glorified career, Busquets played a key role for FC Barcelona as well as the Spanish national side. He played alongside legends of the game like Messi, Xavi and Iniesta in Barcelona.

"A heartfelt thank you to everyone, and to football, for everything. You will always be a part of this beautiful story," Busquets captioned the Instagram post.

Busquet opens up about his retirement

Busquets stated in his post that it has been an incredible journey for him so far and expressed gratitude towards his fans.