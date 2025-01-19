Selectors Will Be Keeping An Eye On Shami And Sundar Ahead Of Champions Trophy, Opines Suresh Raina

Hyderabad: Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina believes that the white-ball series against England will be important for Champions Trophy preparations, especially for the likes of Mohammed Shami and Washington Sundar.

Raina, who spoke on the Star Sports Press Room show on Sunday, also felt that skipper Rohit Sharma will have an eye on their performance in the series against England, which commences on February 6 in Rajkot.

India will start their campaign in the Champions Trophy against Bangladesh and then will take on against arch-rivals Pakistan and will square off against New Zealand next. The Rohit Sharma-led side will play all their matches in Dubai.

Answering a question by ETV Bharat, Raina, a winner of the 2013 Champions Trophy, said, "The series is important for the likes of Mohammed Shami and Washington Sundar, who haven't played an ODI for long, ahead of the Champions Trophy. Not only Rohit Sharma but the selectors will also keep a close eye on them."

The former middle-order batter also said Shubman Gill being given the vice-captaincy speaks volumes of his potential.

"Absolutely. I think Shubman Gill is the next superstar in India. He’s done remarkably well in the one-day side. When you give such a good opportunity to a youngster, like making him the vice-captain in the ICC Champions Trophy, it speaks volumes about his potential. Rohit Sharma clearly knows who the next leader will be," elaborated Raina, an expert and commentator with Star Sports.

"Shubman Gill is one of the best captains we’ve seen, especially with how he led the Gujarat team in the IPL. The way he has performed in the last 12-16 months justifies this decision. That’s why Rohit will open with him—it’s a great move by the selectors and Rohit Sharma himself. Rohit has observed how Gill leads, much like how Virat Kohli did. Gill’s on-field work ethic is exceptional. He knows the team, leads from the front, and has a strong awareness of the game. It’s a very good move by the selectors and Rohit," he said.

Raina also picked Afghanistan as one of the semi-finalists when asked about his last four contending that the Asian side had spinners.

He also felt that left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh will be crucial for the Men in Blue.

"Arshdeep Singh will be crucial alongside Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah will be lethal against batters, but the most important role will be Hardik Pandya’s—when he bowls and whether he bowls in tandem with Kuldeep Yadav. Will Axar Patel play? Will Washington Sundar play? The combination matters," he said.

"If it’s Hardik and Axar, the batting depth increases, which is advantageous. The middle overs will be critical. We’ve seen how Kuldeep bowled to Babar Azam and changed the game. He has worked hard at the NCA, refined his actions, and now deceives batsmen more effectively. Rohit Sharma deserves credit for utilizing Kuldeep’s unique style. His action and bowling are different, and batters have to be extra cautious against him," added Raina.