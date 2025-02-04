Security, Traffic, Crowd Control Prioritised For Cuttack ODI Featuring India And England

Cuttack: In preparation for the upcoming India-England One-Day International (ODI) match at Barabati Stadium on Sunday, February 9, a high-level meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Central Division Revenue Commissioner Parameswaran B. on Tuesday here to ensure smooth conduct of the event.

Officials from the district administration, Odisha Cricket Association (OCA), Odisha Olympic Association, police department, health department, and the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) attended the meeting to finalise the arrangements. With a large turnout expected, stringent security measures will be in place.

Commissioner of Police S Devadatta Singh has directed heightened vigilance inside and outside the stadium. Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Jagmohan Meena, discussed crowd control, traffic management, and secure transit arrangements for the players. "Entry and exit will be regulated through four designated gates, with personnel stationed to manage security and sanitation," Meena said.

The district health department will deploy ambulances and medical teams for emergency response on the match day. SCB Medical College and Hospital, Ashwini Hospital, and KIMS Hospital of Bhubaneswar will collaborate to provide healthcare support, while the Odisha Cricket Association will ensure separate medical facilities for the spectators.

The CMC will undertake beautification, sanitation, and mosquito fogging operations around the stadium. Uninterrupted power supply has been assured by the local power distribution company, while the public works department will set up a temporary stage for the award-giving ceremony.

Food safety officers will monitor hygiene standards at food stalls. To ease spectator movement, special bus services will operate from Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminus, Trishulia, and Cuttack railway station. Authorities have assured a safe and well-organised event, with all departments instructed to execute their responsibilities efficiently.