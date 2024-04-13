Sean Paul, Kes Team up for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Official Anthem

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced the official anthem of the forthcoming T20 World Cup with only 50 days remaining for the first ball at the tournament on June 1, to be held in the West Indies and the USA.

The track is produced by Michael "Tano" Montano and will be accompanied by the song's film clip, featuring several well-known superstars. However, the release date of the track is yet to be announced.

Jamaican deejay and singer Sean Paul, a leading figure in the music industry for over two decades, asserted that he hopes to capture the essence of Caribbean music with a touch of international flair.

"Cricket has always been a major part of our culture, so I'm honoured to record the official anthem for the T20 World Cup. I'm a big fan of Kes, and the track will feature a nice touch of the Caribbean, with some dance, to an international vibe, and of course, Soca - it will be a real anthem for people to sing out and feel the spirit of unity," he added.

Kees Dieffenthaller, renowned as Kes and the lead singer of Trinidad and Tobago-based Kes the Band, are aiming to bring a unique vibe to the tournament via the anthem.

"Our mission has always been about bringing worlds together, so blending cricket (dear to us in the Caribbean) with music is a powerful combination. Shoutouts to Sean Paul, Tano, and the whole team for creating this musical vibe. Can't wait for everyone to sing along to this worldwide anthem and bring the party to stadiums across the West Indies and the USA."

ICC General Manager, Marketing and Communications, Claire Furlong, looks forward to the work of the artists in a song that will appeal to cricket fans the world over.

"We are delighted to have two globally recognised artists who are at the top of their genres in Sean Paul and Kes produce our tournament anthem, which will set the tone for the biggest cricket carnival spectacle ever. Fans can expect a song that will reflect the Caribbean identity while retaining universal appeal for global cricket fans, themed around the event's marketing campaign 'Out of this World'".

The T20 World Cup Trophy Tour 2024 will continue in the lead-up to the tournament, begins in the Caribbean on Friday as it will travel to Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, and Saint Lucia, before returning to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana between May 16 to May 24.

The international launch of the Trophy Tour began in the USA where the Empire State Building was lit up by USA player Ali Khan and two-time T20 World Cup winner Chris Gayle. The six West Indies host venues are now ready to welcome T20 cricket's biggest global prize to the Caribbean.