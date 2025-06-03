Nepal vs Scotland Witness Bizarre Finish! Fans Invade Stadium After Nepal’s Thrilling Triumph

Scotland: The encounter between Scotland and Nepal saw a dramatic finish on Monday. Only one run was needed from one ball to win. Scotland thought they had won the contest, starting a premature celebration. However, they were unaware that the ball was adjudged as wide by the umpire. The celebration from Scotland was soon spoiled as Nepal won the last-ball thriller. All these drama unfolded at the Forthill, Dundee and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2.

Chasing a target of 297, Nepal openers Kushal Bhurtel (50) and Aasif Sheikh (20) added 72 runs for the opening wicket. Bhim Sarki (40) and Rohit Paudel (37) also contributed while batting in the middle order. Karan KC scored unbeaten 65 runs from 41 deliveries and put the team back into the game.

Brandon McMullen picked three wickets while Jack Jarvis and Michael Leask scalped two wickets each.

Earlier in the match, Nepal chose to field after winning the toss.Charlie Tear (80) and Finlay McCreath (55) scored half-centuries while other batters also chipped in with small contributions. Rijan Dhakal, Karan KC and Sompal Kami picked two wickets each for the bowling side.

After a dramatic last-ball finish, the crowd ran onto the field replicating a scene similar to the 1980s where the supporters of the winning team used to invade the ground. A large crowd flocked to the middle after the dramatic win and the match was etched in the history books forever.

Scotland are at the fourth position in the points table while Nepal is at the seventh place in the points table.