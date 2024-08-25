ETV Bharat / sports

ISL 24-25: Mohun Bagan Super Giants & Mumbai City FC Set To Clash In Season Opener On Sept 13

Mumbai: The 2024-25 season of Indian Super League (ISL) will start on September 13, 2024. Defending League Winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant and ISL 2023-24 Cup winners Mumbai City FC will clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, a media statement issued here said on Sunday.



The clash is a repeat of the previous season’s final. The opening weekend will also see Chennaiyin FC travel to Odisha FC, and Bengaluru FC take on East Bengal FC in the first double-header of the season on Saturday, September 14, with the matches kicking off at 5:00 PM IST and 7:30 PM IST respectively.



Kerala Blasters FC will host Punjab FC on Sunday, September 15 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi. Hyderabad FC* will play their first game, an away fixture at Bengaluru FC on September 19.

This season of the Indian Super League will have 13 teams, with the addition of Mohammedan Sporting Club, who earned promotion to the ISL after finishing at the summit of the I-League. The newest entrants will kickstart their campaign against NorthEast United FC at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan – their home turf in Kolkata, on Monday, September 16.



With Mohammedan Sporting Club in, the Indian Super League will see the three most storied football clubs from Kolkata including Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC, vying for the silverware. The presence of the Kolkata giants adds to the excitement of the football fans and elevates the competition with fans now treated to six high-intensity Kolkata derbies throughout the season.



The first 2 Kolkata derbies of the season are scheduled in October – Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mohammedan FC on Saturday, 5th October and then East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be played on Saturday, October 19th.