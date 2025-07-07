ETV Bharat / sports

SC Puts On Hold Goa Sports Authority Weightlifting Coach Selection Process

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday put on hold a process in progress for selecting a weightlifting coach under the Sports Authority of Goa after a woman candidate alleged bias.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Pankaj Mithal and K V Viswanathan. The woman candidate has challenged the integrity of the selection process. She has claimed that her former coach, against whom she had previously filed a harassment complaint, was one of the examiners in the recruitment process.

Advocate Salvador Santosh Rebello, appearing for the petitioner, contended that the presence of the former coach as an examiner compromised the fairness of the selection, citing personal bias and past misconduct. Rebello contended that the Goa government, upon receiving her representation, acknowledged the issue and decided to re-conduct the physical and skill tests with independent evaluators.

After hearing submissions, the bench issued notice to the sports body and others on the woman candidate’s plea contesting for the post.