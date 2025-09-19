ETV Bharat / sports

SC Approves The Draft Constitution Of All-India Football Federation, Allows Current EC To Complete Its Tenure

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday approved the draft constitution of the All-India Football Federation (AIFF), which was framed by Justice L Nageswara Rao, a former apex court judge, with certain modifications.

A bench comprising justices PS Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi directed the football body to adopt it within four weeks in a general body meeting.

The bench recognised the election of current executive committee members of the AIFF, headed by president Kalyan Chaubey. The bench said there is no point in holding a fresh poll, as only one year of tenure is left.

Justice Rao prepared the draft constitution at the direction of the apex court. The draft proposed some radical changes, including a person holding the office for a maximum period of 12 years during their lifetime, subject to serving a maximum of two successive terms of four years each.