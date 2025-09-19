SC Approves The Draft Constitution Of All-India Football Federation, Allows Current EC To Complete Its Tenure
The top court approved the draft constitution of AIFF with certain modifications and directed the football body to adopt it within four weeks.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday approved the draft constitution of the All-India Football Federation (AIFF), which was framed by Justice L Nageswara Rao, a former apex court judge, with certain modifications.
A bench comprising justices PS Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi directed the football body to adopt it within four weeks in a general body meeting.
The bench recognised the election of current executive committee members of the AIFF, headed by president Kalyan Chaubey. The bench said there is no point in holding a fresh poll, as only one year of tenure is left.
Justice Rao prepared the draft constitution at the direction of the apex court. The draft proposed some radical changes, including a person holding the office for a maximum period of 12 years during their lifetime, subject to serving a maximum of two successive terms of four years each.
The apex court in April this year had reserved its verdict on the issue of finalisation of the AIFF’s draft constitution prepared by Justice Rao.
Before reserving the judgment, the apex court heard arguments from a battery of senior lawyers regarding certain objections and suggestions.
The apex court heard clause-wise objections in connection with the draft constitution raised by various state football associations and former players for several days. The draft constitution said a person couldn't remain a member of the sports body after attaining 70 years of age.
It was proposed that the executive committee of the AIFF would have 14 members, who would be under the age and tenure restrictions. The draft added that there will be one president, two vice presidents (a man and a woman), one treasurer and 10 other members. Of the 10 other members, five would be eminent players, including two women.
