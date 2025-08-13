ETV Bharat / sports

SC Appoints Retired Judge Justice Nageswara Rao Ombudsman Of Bihar Cricket Association

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday appointed its retired judge Justice L Nageswara Rao as an ombudsman of the Bihar Cricket Association to take action against the alleged illegal activities of some office bearers. The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan.

The bench was hearing a plea against the Patna High Court order, which had set aside a single bench's direction appointing former judge of the court Shaikesh Kumar Singh as ombudsman. The bench noted that the entire issue is regarding the appointment of an ombudsman.

The apex court said it was passing the order to ensure the smooth functioning of the association without the interference of any external forces or inter-se disputes of the members.

“We appoint Justice L. Nageswara Rao, former judge of the Supreme Court, to act as ombudsman of the Bihar Cricket Association. Let both sides have a formal meeting with Justice Rao to work out the functioning of the Bihar Cricket Association. The honorarium to be paid shall be fixed in consultation with the parties," the bench said.