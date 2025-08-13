ETV Bharat / sports

SC Appoints Retired Judge Justice Nageswara Rao Ombudsman Of Bihar Cricket Association

The Supreme Court has appointed its retired judge, Justice L Nageswara Rao as an ombudsman of the Bihar Cricket Association.

Supreme Court Appoints Retired Jusdge As Ombudsman Of Bihar Cricket Association
FIle Photo: Supreme Court of India (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : August 13, 2025 at 10:10 AM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday appointed its retired judge Justice L Nageswara Rao as an ombudsman of the Bihar Cricket Association to take action against the alleged illegal activities of some office bearers. The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan.

The bench was hearing a plea against the Patna High Court order, which had set aside a single bench's direction appointing former judge of the court Shaikesh Kumar Singh as ombudsman. The bench noted that the entire issue is regarding the appointment of an ombudsman.

The apex court said it was passing the order to ensure the smooth functioning of the association without the interference of any external forces or inter-se disputes of the members.

“We appoint Justice L. Nageswara Rao, former judge of the Supreme Court, to act as ombudsman of the Bihar Cricket Association. Let both sides have a formal meeting with Justice Rao to work out the functioning of the Bihar Cricket Association. The honorarium to be paid shall be fixed in consultation with the parties," the bench said.

The apex court noted that the single judge bench appointed a judge, but the appointment was set aside by the division bench of the high court, and a direction was given to the BCCI to appoint a new ombudsman. The bench said it failed to understand why the BCCI was involved in the matter.

A counsel, representing the Bihar Cricket Association, questioned the locus standi of former secretary of the Cricket Association of Bihar, Aditya Varma in moving before the apex court. The counsel for Varma requested that the bench appoint an ombudsman.

“All dirty politics, in all these types of associations, and you all are wasting the time of the highest court of the country…”, the bench remarked orally.

