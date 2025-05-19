Former International Cricketers Win Jharkhand State Cricket Association Polls

Ranchi: The much-awaited results of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) are out, and the team led by Congress leader Ajay Nath Shahdeo swept the polls, another team led by Jamshedpur-based businessman S K Behara.

Shahdeo was elected as the new president of the JSCA, beating his rival Behara by a margin of 207 votes. The former won 420 votes as compared to 213 by the opponent. Sanjay Pandey was elected as vice-president. However, the highlight of the elections was the victory of two former International cricketers, Saurabh Tiwary and Shahbaz Nadeem.

Tiwari was elected as the honorary secretary, while Shahbaz Nadeem was elected as joint secretary. Tiwari earned 438 votes, as compared to his rival S.B. Singh earned 194 votes. Nadeem got 409 votes while his opponent Raju Sharma got 199 votes.

Shahdeo stated after the triumph that he would be aiming to elevate Jharkhand Cricket to new levels. He also stated that work will be done on the grassroots level by promoting players from different parts of the state. Also, he explained that high-profile encounters will be hosted at this venue.

Tiwary, who was a teammate of Virat Kohli during India U19 days, has featured for the national side in three ODIs under the leadership of MS Dhoni. The left-handed batter was known for his hard hitting and long Dhoni-like locks and has played for Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Nadeem has played two Test matches in 2019 and 2021 for the Indian team. He has picked 542 first-class wickets and has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL.