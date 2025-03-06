Saud Shakeel Becomes First Pakistan Player To Be Timed Out; Overall Seventh To Be Dismissed In Such Manner In First-Class Cricket

Rawalpindi: Star Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel was the latest victim of being timed out in a bizarre fashion during the Presidents Cup, a first-class competition in the domestic cricket in Pakistan. The left-handed batter was reportedly dozing off during the match, which delayed his arrival at the crease.

In the fixture between State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Pakistan Television (PTV), Shakeel was slated to bat at No.5. On the second day of the final of the President’s Cup, the 29-year-old emerged late at the crease after two wickets fell in two balls. PTV captain Amad Butt then appealed for the dismissal and Shakeel was adjuged as timed out as he was not able to take the guard within the required time of three minutes. He has now become the seventh player in the first-class history to be timed out and the first from Pakistan. The latest such dismissal in high-profile cricket came recently when Angelo Matthew of Sri Lanka was dismissed via timed out against Bangladesh in the 2023 World Cup.

The duo of Umar Amin and Fawad Alam was dismissed by fast bowler Muhammad Shahzad within two deliveries, which left with an opportunity of hat-trick. After the unusual dismissal of Shakeel, Irfan Khan came to bat next. His stumps were knocked over by Shahzad, and the bowler completed his hat-trick. Consecutive loss of wickets reduced State Bank of Pakistan to 128 for 5 from 128 for 1.

The hat-trick from Shahzad helped PTV bundle State Bank of Pakistan on a total of 205 with Imran Butt amassing 89 runs during his stay at the crease.

What is timed out?

In cricket, a batter is supposed to make it to the crease within three minutes after the dismissal of the previous batter. If the batter fails to do so, he can be dismissed via ‘timed out’. In such case, the fielding team can appeal for the timed out, and if it is upheld, the batter is dismissed.