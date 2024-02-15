Sarfaraz Khan becomes joint second-quickest Indian batter to hit fifty on Test debut

Rajkot: Sarfaraz Khan made his long awaited debut memorable by smashing a half-century in just 48 balls in Rajkot. His whirlwind knock on debut helped India cross the 300-run mark on the first day of the third Test played between India and England.

Sarfaraz was looking nervous at the start but he got into the grove later and started playing his natural game to attack the bowlers. The right-handed batter completed his half-century in quick time and wrote his name in the record books with such performance.

Yuvraj of Patiala stands atop the list as he completed his fifty in just 42 balls in 1934 against England. Hardik Pandya is the one with whom Sarfaraz shared the second spot as both the batters achieved the milestone in just 48 balls.

Sarfaraz had a memorable debut with a knock of 62 runs from 66 balls. His brilliant knock helped the team get to a decent total. He surpassed previous record of Shikhar Dhawan who had completed his half-century in 50 balls against Australia in 2013. Prithvi Shaw is at the fifth place by completing his fifty in 56 balls in 2018 against West Indies in 2018.

There was a lot of discussion around Sarfaraz's debut in the national side before the series against England and many former India cricketers had also vouched for his selection in the team. The dream was finally fulfilled in the third Test and Sarfaraz played a prolifc knock in the fixture.

More to follow...