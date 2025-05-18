ETV Bharat / sports

Sarfaraz Khan Loses 10kg Weight For India vs England Test Series

India batter Sarfaraz Khan is toiling hard to prepare for the upcoming England tour, having lost 10 kg through a strict diet plan.

Sarfaraz Khan Loses 10kg Weight For India vs England Test Series (AFP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 18, 2025 at 6:01 PM IST

Hyderabad: Sarfaraz Khan, who didn't get a chance to play in Border-Gavaskar Trophy despite playing 150-run knock against New Zealand at home, is preparing hard for the upcoming England tour as he’s lost 10 kg through strict diet plan.

Sarfaraz was not picked by any franchises in IPL mega auction and had a sufficient time to focus on his diet, and fitness. He has been named in India A squad who will fly to England on June 6 for the first two Tests against England Lions.

According to the India Today, the 27-year-old was on a strict diet plan of boiled veggies and chicken to become a fitter version of himself. However, he didn't let impact on his training as he practices twice a day, where he focused on discipline against the outside off-stump deliveries, the toughest job in the swinging conditions of England.

Since his debut in February 2024, the Mumbai-born batter has amassed 371 runs in six Tests at an average of 37.10 with a hundred and three fifties.

With two slots getting open in India’s Test playing XI following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Hence, Sarfaraz would be keen to get a chance to don the whites in England on the back of a prolific run in the lead up to the series for India A. He’s toiling hard under the guidance of his father Naushad Khan to pass the overseas Test and fix his place in the Indian playing XI. However, he is not considered to be the strongest contender to start with.

