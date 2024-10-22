Sarfaraz Khan Blessed With Baby Boy After Fiery Maiden Ton In Bengaluru Test Against New Zealand

Hyderabad: Sarfaraz Khan is having a good time on and off the field as well. After scoring his maiden Test hundred against New Zealand in Bengaluru recently, the wicketkeeper-batter is blessed with a baby boy. The 27-year-old revealed the update on his Instagram handle. The Indian cricketer shared pictures of him with his infant and both of them with his father.

Sarfaraz got married to Romana Zahoor in August last year. His wife and father both were among the spectators when the right-handed batter made his much-awaited debut against England earlier this year. It was seen that while he took the India cap, both of them were pretty emotional with the achievement of the cricketer.

The lower-order batter amassed 200 runs from three fixtures in the debut series scoring a half-century in each match. He was then benched for the series against Bangladesh and the chances of him making it into the India squad for the New Zealand series were bleak as well. However, an injury to Shubman Gill paved the way for his entry in the team and he played a prolific knock in the opening Test of the series.

The Mumbai batter came into reckoning after his performances for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, he was in the spotlight for only a short period of time and the limelight soon waned. He then put on consistent performances in the domestic circuit and has amassed 4572 runs from 52 first-class matches with an average of 69.27.