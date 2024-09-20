India vs Bangladesh: Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel Reflect On Jasprit Bumrah's Importance To Indian cricket

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Jasprit Bumrah is coming off a Player of the Tournament performance in the ICC T20I World Cup, leading India to its first major ICC trophy since 2013. Bumrah is making his return to the Test format as India hosts Bangladesh in a two-match Test series starting today.

Ahead of the series, teammates Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel shared their favourite stories about Bumrah on JioCinema's 'Jasprit Bumrah - GOAT Special.' Bumrah's versatility has been one of his biggest strengths throughout his career, with fellow India national Dhruv Jurel calling the paceman special.

"His adaptability across all tracks is not easy to maintain. Sometimes it’s a long spell, other times it's a quick two-over spell where the captain needs a wicket," said Jurel. "Injuries are common for pacers like him, but he always delivers by taking wickets. That's what makes him special," said Jurel.

Jurel further complimented Bumrah's versatility. "Most bowlers prefer conditions that suit their style, but this doesn't apply to Bumrah. He can brilliantly adapt to any track, whether it's a seaming pitch or one that favours spinners," he added.

Sarfaraz Khan spoke about Bumrah’s importance to the Indian team and his game-changing bowling ability across all formats. "If you look at all formats—ODI, T20I, or Test—he's consistently been India's strike bowler. Whenever the team is under pressure, he’s the one who brings the momentum back," said Sarfaraz Khan.

One of Bumrah's finest moments for India was his Player of the Tournament performance in the ICC T20 World Cup, which included a spectacular showing in the Final. Sarfaraz Khan believes that the performance showcased why Bumrah is one of the best bowlers in the world. "You saw his magic just a few months ago in the T20 World Cup Final when the game was slipping out of our hands, and he delivered by taking a crucial wicket," said Khan. "He’s done this so many times when the team is struggling. There’s no doubt he’s one of the best."

Both Khan and Jurel reflected on Bumrah's phenomenal yorker to Ollie Pope during the second Test against England earlier this year. Khan said, "The way Ollie Pope was left after that yorker—it would’ve been the same for me. That delivery was perfect, and only someone like Bumrah could execute it."

Jurel agreed, saying, "I wouldn’t have done any better than Pope. I probably would’ve reacted the same way."