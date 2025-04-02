Sara Tendulkar Becomes Cricket League's Mumbai Franchise Owner

Mumbai: Former India cricketer and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar has joined the Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL) as Mumbai franchise owner for its highly anticipated Season 2.

GEPL is played on Real Cricket, a game that has amassed over 300 million lifetime downloads. Since its inaugural season, the league has witnessed exponential growth, with a fivefold increase in player interest, reaching 910,000 registrations compared to 200,000 in Season 1.

Sara’s ownership of the Mumbai franchise reflects her strong affiliation with the region and aligns with the league’s commitment to regionalization, innovation, leadership, and passion for esports. Her inclusion in the GEPL ecosystem, alongside a diverse line-up of entrepreneurs from new India, further strengthens the league’s mission to redefine competitive gaming and elevate cricket fandom in the digital era.

Sara Tendulkar, expressing her excitement, said, "Cricket has been an integral part of our family. Exploring its potential in e-sports is thrilling. Owning the Mumbai franchise in GEPL is a dream come true, merging my passion for the game with my love for the city. I'm eager to collaborate with our talented team to build a beloved e-sports franchise that inspires and entertains."

Building on its successful debut, GEPL Season 2 will introduce: expanded team formats and advanced league dynamics, enhanced competitive intensity with elite players together with cutting-edge gameplay powered by Real Cricket 24, known for its strategic depth and realism. The season will culminate in a high-stakes grand finale in May 2025, where the top teams will battle for the coveted title of ‘e-Cricket Icon’ on the global stage.

With Sara Tendulkar’s entry, GEPL is poised to break new ground, bridging sports, entertainment, and technology to shape the future of cricket esports.