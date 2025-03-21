Swiss Open 2025: Sankar Subramanian Pulls Off Massive Upset; Stuns World No. 2 Antonsen To Enter Quarterfinal

World No. 64, Sankar Subramanian secured the biggest victory of his career by beating World No. 2 Anders Antonsen in the quarterfinals of the Swiss Open, A Super 300 tournament going on in Basel. The 21-year-old came back after losing the first set and defeated the World No.2 shuttler. He scored a win over the opposition shuttler by 18-21, 21-12, 21-5 in a 66-minute encounter.

Sankar, former junior world No.1, led 16-14 in the opening set but allowed Antonsen to bounce back and win the opening set of the encounter. However, Sankar regrouped in the second and didn’t let Antonsen find his rhythm. With a display of stellar defence in the second set, he frustrated his opponent and forced him to make an unforced error. The Indian shuttler was leading 18-9 and closed out the set comfortably.

Sankar pulled out his best gameplay in the third set of the fixture and it was a one-sided affair in the match. He led by 11-3 at the mid-set interval and continued his scoring momentum throughout the course of the match.

A silver medalist at the 2022 World Junior Championships, Sankar entered the tournament as a qualifier and has entered the quarterfinal of the competition. This is his second quarterfinal appearance in a Super 300 tournament in the ongoing year. In January, he made it to the last eight of the Thailand Open.

Sankar will be now up against the World No. 31 Christo Popov of France in the quarterfinals of the tournament.