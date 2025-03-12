Sanju Samson Wants 'This' Rule To Be Removed In IPL

Hyderabad: Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson asserted that the Indian Premier League (IPL) allows sharing dressing with overseas players and playing along with them and revealed that one rule he wants to remove from the cash-rich league if given a chance.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) released Jos Buttler ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction after the franchise retained Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Sandeep Sharma and Shimron Hetmyer. He was then bought by the Gujarat Titans (GT) for ₹15.75 in the auction.

When asked about Jos Buttler’s departure from Rajasthan Royals on JioHotstar, Sanju expressed his emotions, saying he is a close friend and like an elder brother.

"IPL gives you the opportunity to lead a team and play at the highest level, but it also allows you to build close friendships. Jos Buttler is one of my closest friends. We played together for seven years, forming a long batting partnership. We knew each other so well and always kept in touch. He was like an elder brother to me," said Samson.

"When I became captain, he was my vice-captain and played a huge role in helping me lead the team. Letting him go has been one of the most challenging things for me. Even during the England series, I told him over dinner that I was still not over it. If I could change one thing in the IPL, I would change the rule of releasing players. While it has its positives, on a personal level, you lose connections and relationships built over years. It has been hard for me, the entire franchise, the owners, the coaches, and everyone associated with RR. Jos was family to us," he added.

Speaking on the impact of retaining key players like Jurel, Parag, and Hetmyer in the squad. Sanju said "Of course, it plays a huge role. Having players who are already part of the team creates a great connection. It makes my job easier because we know each other well, both on and off the field, and that helps in better team coordination."