Sanju Samson Undergoes Finger Surgery; What About His Participation In IPL 2025?

Sanju Samson underwent finger surgery on Wednesday and is expected to get a match fit before the commencement of IPL 2025.

Sanju Samson Undergoes Finger Surgery expected to be fit in for IPL 2025 (AFP)
Published : Feb 12, 2025, 5:08 PM IST

Hyderabad: India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has undergone surgery on his finger on Wednesday, February 12. He is likely to get a match fit before the commencement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

According to ESPNcricinfo's report, Samson would need nearly a month to recover, allowing him to get match fit and get enough time to be ready for the IPL 2025, which will start in the March 21-22-23 weekend.

Samson fractured his finger during the fifth and final T20I against England earlier this month as Dhruv Jurel donned the gloves in the second innings and went on to take three catches in India's massive 150-run win. In that match, Samson scored 16 off 7 balls.

The injury forced Samson to win Kerala's quarter-final in the Ranji Trophy, against Jammu & Kashmir in Pune on February 8. Samson didn't have a great T20I series against England, scoring just 51 runs across five games at an average of 10.20, while striking at 118.60.

Samson last played an ODI in December 2023 - when he scored a century against South Africa However, he was not picked in three ODI series against Sri Lanka in 2024. He was then left out of Kerala's one-day squad in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after he failed to show up for their preparatory camp in the lead-up to the tournament.

Samson's next assignment will be leading Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2025. RR made the playoffs under his captaincy last season but were beaten by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the second Qualifier.

