Sanju Samson To Miss RR vs RCB Clash Due To Injury

Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson will miss the upcoming game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as he is yet to recover from the injury, which he sustained during the game against Delhi Capitals (DC).

Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday released a statement which reads, "Sanju Samson is currently undergoing recovery and will remain at the team’s home base with select RR medical staff. As part of his ongoing rehab process, he will not be travelling to Bangalore for the upcoming match against RCB."

"The team management is monitoring his progress closely and will take a game-by-game approach regarding his return to action," the statement added.

In his absence in the previous game, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi made his IPL debut to become the youngest player to play in the history of the tournament and smashed a six on the very first ball he faced in his career. Vaibhav, born in 2011, was born after the inception of the Indian Premier League in 2008, setting a unique record for becoming the first player to feature in the IPL to be born after the start of the tournament.