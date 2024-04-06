Sanju Samson Scripts History, Becomes Player with Most Fifties for RR in IPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Skipper Sanju Samson has become the player to smash most fifties for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. He achieved the remarkable landmark during the clash between RR and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at their home ground - Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Saturday.

Samson surpassed former RR skipper Ajinkya Rahane's tally of 23 half-centuries in the cash-rich league. He achieved this incredible feat in his 134th game of the cash-rich league.

With this half-century, the 29-year-old has also become the player to register the most 50+ scores in this lucrative tournament. Before this match, Sanju had an equal number of 50+ scores with Joss Buttler and former RR skipper Ajinkya Rahane's tally (23).

The right-hand batter has also amassed most runs for the franchise since its inception. He leads the most runs for RR chart with 3,512 runs which have come at an average of 30.53 and on a strike rate of 138.86. He also holds the unwanted record of most ducks (batter getting out on zero).

Samson, who has also represented Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils), has also completed 4,000 runs in his IPL career when he scored his third run of the innings.

Samson, who hails from Kerala, made his debut for RR in 2013 and was groomed by former Rajasthan skipper Rahul Dravid into a tough campaigner. He joined the now Delhi Capitals squad in 2016 and played some crucial innings for the team during his two seasons with them before moving back to Rajasthan Royals. Sanju scored 342 runs in IPL 2019 and then followed it up with 375 runs in the IPL 2020. He was moved into a senior position when named captain for the 2021 season. He had led his team to the final in the 2023 season of the IPL.