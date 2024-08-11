ETV Bharat / sports

Sanju Samson Opens Up On His ODI Snub For India Tour Of Sri Lanka

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 20 hours ago

T20 World Cup-winning team member Sanju Samson, who had scored his maiden ODI century in India’s last series in Olympics, opened up on his snub for the 50-over format series against Sri Lanka in the Island nation took place earlier this month. However, he was the part of the T20I series

T20 World Cup-winning team member Sanju Samson, who had scored his maiden ODI century in India’s last series in Olympics, opened up on his snub for the 50-over format series against Sri Lanka in the Island nation took place earlier this month.
Sanju Samson (IANS)

New Delhi: India's star batter Sanju Samson has opened up on getting dropped from the ODI team for the recently concluded Sri Lanka series despite smashing his maiden international century in the only series team India played in the 50-over format.

Samson, who was not part of the ODI World Cup 2023, smashed a stunning ton in the second ODI of the three-match series against South Africa in the rainbow nation in December last year.

The 26-year-old Samson was the part of T20I squad for Sri Lanka but wasn't included in the ODI series as KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, who didn't play in the format since his car mishap in December 2022, were preferred as the wicketkeeper-batters. Samson had disappointing outings in the T20I series, registering a couple of ducks in both matches he played.

In the recent media interaction with the media, after the conclusion of the Sri Lanka tour, Samson asserted that he doesn't overthink things, especially about selection matters, but instead tries to focus on things that he can control.

"When they call me to play, I go and play. If not, it's okay. I don't overthink it. The team is doing well, so there's no issue. I prefer to stay positive and focus on what I can control. I put maximum effort into my practice and hard work, which is improving my game. I want my career to move forward, so I concentrate on improving my game and focusing on what's within my control," he said.

However, the right-hand batter mentioned that the last three-four months have been the best of his career. Samson, who hails from Kerala, was part of the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning team and was a wicketkeeper-batter with the most runs (531) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. However, it is worth noting that he didn't get a chance to play in any match in the World Cup.

“The last 3-4 months have been the best of my career. Being part of the World Cup team is like a dream come true, something I desired 3-4 years ago. My wish was to play in my last ODI World Cup. However, it was only after joining the team and winning the Twenty20 World Cup that I realized it wasn’t an easy task. But in the last series against Sri Lanka, I didn’t perform as expected,” Samson said.

Read More

  1. Was Always Thinking about T20 World Cup Selection When I Was Busy with IPL: Sanju Samson

New Delhi: India's star batter Sanju Samson has opened up on getting dropped from the ODI team for the recently concluded Sri Lanka series despite smashing his maiden international century in the only series team India played in the 50-over format.

Samson, who was not part of the ODI World Cup 2023, smashed a stunning ton in the second ODI of the three-match series against South Africa in the rainbow nation in December last year.

The 26-year-old Samson was the part of T20I squad for Sri Lanka but wasn't included in the ODI series as KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, who didn't play in the format since his car mishap in December 2022, were preferred as the wicketkeeper-batters. Samson had disappointing outings in the T20I series, registering a couple of ducks in both matches he played.

In the recent media interaction with the media, after the conclusion of the Sri Lanka tour, Samson asserted that he doesn't overthink things, especially about selection matters, but instead tries to focus on things that he can control.

"When they call me to play, I go and play. If not, it's okay. I don't overthink it. The team is doing well, so there's no issue. I prefer to stay positive and focus on what I can control. I put maximum effort into my practice and hard work, which is improving my game. I want my career to move forward, so I concentrate on improving my game and focusing on what's within my control," he said.

However, the right-hand batter mentioned that the last three-four months have been the best of his career. Samson, who hails from Kerala, was part of the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning team and was a wicketkeeper-batter with the most runs (531) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. However, it is worth noting that he didn't get a chance to play in any match in the World Cup.

“The last 3-4 months have been the best of my career. Being part of the World Cup team is like a dream come true, something I desired 3-4 years ago. My wish was to play in my last ODI World Cup. However, it was only after joining the team and winning the Twenty20 World Cup that I realized it wasn’t an easy task. But in the last series against Sri Lanka, I didn’t perform as expected,” Samson said.

Read More

  1. Was Always Thinking about T20 World Cup Selection When I Was Busy with IPL: Sanju Samson

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SANJU SAMSONINDIA VS SRI LANKAODI WORLD CUP 2023T20 WORLD CUP 2024SANJU SAMSON ON HIS ODI SNUB

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.