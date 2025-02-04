Sanju Samson Likely To Be Out Of Action For Six Weeks After Fracturing Index Finger

Hyderabad: Star wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson is set to be away from competitive action for six weeks after sustaining an injury on his index finger in the fifth T20I against England. The right-handed batter coped with a nasty blow while facing Jofra Archer in the final fixture of the bilateral series played at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. The 30-year-old is likely to be on the sidelines for six weeks, according to a report by PTI. He will miss the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

The report further mentions that Sanju has returned to his home base Thiruvananthapuram and will resume training only after the completion of rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Once NCA clears him to compete in the competitive action.

"Samson has fractured his right index finger. It will take him five to six weeks before he can resume proper nets. So there is no chance of him playing the Ranji Trophy quarter-final for Kerala (vs J&K) in Pune from February 8-12," a BCCI source in the know of things told PTI.

"In all likelihood, his comeback will happen in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals," he added.

Samson suffered a blow on the third ball bowled by Archer at 150 Kmph. Although, the right-handed batter smacked a boundary and a six after that, the swelling in the affected area increased.

Coming into the series, Samson was on an impressive run, scoring three centuries against Bangladesh and South Africa in the last seven games. However, he missed out on the Champions Trophy squad. Samson was constantly troubled by the short-pitch deliveries from Archer.