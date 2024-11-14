ETV Bharat / sports

Sanju Samson’s Father Accuses MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid Of Destroying 10 Years Of Son’s Career

Sanju Samson’s father has accused Indian cricket stars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma of ruining his son’s career.

Sanju Samson Father Accuses Dhoni Kohli Rohit Sharma Rahul Dravid Of Wasting 10 Years Of Son Career
File Photo: Sanju Samson (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Kerala: India wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson’s father Vishwanath Samson has come up with strong allegations against some of the big names in Indian cricket for destroying 10 years of his son’s career. Vishwanath has accused MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid of not giving Sanju consistent opportunities on the international stage. Samson is currently playing against South Africa in the T20I series and he started the series with a century but followed it up with two ducks.

In an interview with a Kerala-based news outlet, Media One, Vishwanath expressed his disappointment over Samson not getting enough opportunities.

"There are 3-4 people who wasted 10 years of my son's vital career... captains like Dhoni ji, Virat [Kohli] ji, Rohit [Sharma] ji, and coach [Rahul] Dravid ji," he said, adding that they had "destroyed 10 years of my son's life."

"The more they hurt him, the stronger Sanju came out of the crisis."

Vishwanath also expressed his dissatisfaction with former chief selector Kris Srikkanth's criticism following Sanju’s hundred against Bangladesh last month. Srikknath had reportedly downplayed the achievement by questioning the opponent’s strength against which he was playing.

"What hurt me really bad was comments from [Kris] Srikkanth, the player from Tamil Nadu. 'against whom did Sanju score a century? It was only Bangladesh. A century is a century, and that guy has scored only 26 runs against Bangladesh. Sanju has scored a hundred and he is a player with a classical touch like Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. At least respect that."

Samson has amassed 701 T20I runs so far with an average of 24.17 and a strike rate of 150.42. Also, he has scored 510 ODI runs with a strike rate of 99.60.

Kerala: India wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson’s father Vishwanath Samson has come up with strong allegations against some of the big names in Indian cricket for destroying 10 years of his son’s career. Vishwanath has accused MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid of not giving Sanju consistent opportunities on the international stage. Samson is currently playing against South Africa in the T20I series and he started the series with a century but followed it up with two ducks.

In an interview with a Kerala-based news outlet, Media One, Vishwanath expressed his disappointment over Samson not getting enough opportunities.

"There are 3-4 people who wasted 10 years of my son's vital career... captains like Dhoni ji, Virat [Kohli] ji, Rohit [Sharma] ji, and coach [Rahul] Dravid ji," he said, adding that they had "destroyed 10 years of my son's life."

"The more they hurt him, the stronger Sanju came out of the crisis."

Vishwanath also expressed his dissatisfaction with former chief selector Kris Srikkanth's criticism following Sanju’s hundred against Bangladesh last month. Srikknath had reportedly downplayed the achievement by questioning the opponent’s strength against which he was playing.

"What hurt me really bad was comments from [Kris] Srikkanth, the player from Tamil Nadu. 'against whom did Sanju score a century? It was only Bangladesh. A century is a century, and that guy has scored only 26 runs against Bangladesh. Sanju has scored a hundred and he is a player with a classical touch like Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. At least respect that."

Samson has amassed 701 T20I runs so far with an average of 24.17 and a strike rate of 150.42. Also, he has scored 510 ODI runs with a strike rate of 99.60.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MS DHONIVIRAT KOHLIROHIT SHARMARAHUL DRAVIDSANJU SAMSON FATHER ACCUSATIONS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

How Doodles Got A Russian Art Teacher Locked Up For 20 Years

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.