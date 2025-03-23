ETV Bharat / sports

Sanju Samson Becomes First Player To Score 4000 Runs For Rajasthan Royals In IPL History

Sanju Samson became the first batter to score 4000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Rajasthan Royals during the game against SRH.

Sanju Samson became the first batter to score 4000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Rajasthan Royals during the game against SRH.
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Mar 23, 2025, 7:04 PM IST

Hyderabad: Sanju Samson kicked off his IPL 2025 campaign with a bang on Sunday as he scored a half-century in the Rajasthan Royals’ season opener against last season's runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Sunday, March 23. Samson was 64 runs away from completing the milestone of 4000 runs for Rajasthan Royals in his 142nd innings for the inaugural edition winners.

Coming into the match, Samson had scored 3934 runs from 141 matches with an average of 31.72 and 140.55 in the IPL. In the fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), he played a knock of 66 runs off 37 balls with the help of 7 fours and 4 sixes, striking at 178.38. He failed to get to the 4,500-run landmark in IPL history and become the third Rajasthan Royals player to achieve the feat.

This was his 30th IPL fifty. He also owns three tons. Against Sunrisers Runrisers Hyderabad, Samson now owns 867 runs from 24 matches at 45.63, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Notably, Samson is playing only as a batter for the first three matches of Rajasthan Royals. In his absence, Riyan Parag will captain the franchise. Samson is not fully fit to handle the wicketkeeping duties due to finger injuries so it is likely that he might be used as an impact player by the franchise.

Coming to the match, SRH recorded the second-highest team total (286/6) in the IPL history, courtesy of Kishan's (not out 106 off 47 balls) maiden IPL century. In reply, RR managed to reach a 242-run total, the highest team total for the franchise and were 45 runs short of the target.

