Sanju Samson, Ravichandran Ashwin Keen On Leaving RR And CSK: Reports

Hyderabad: India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has reportedly asked Rajasthan Royals to release him ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. The Indian cricketer has put in a request to the franchise ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, according to a report by Cricbuzz. The report has mentioned that the rift between Smason and RR has deepened significantly.

The reason behind the right-handed batters’ fallout with the franchise is RR’s hesitation in allowing them to choose their own batting position. RR opted to open the innings with Vaibhav Suryavanshi with Yashasvi Jaiswal midway through the last season. The duo forged a successful opening pair. Samson usually prefers to open the innings.

Samson’s contract with the franchise lasts till 2027, and they are exploring multiple trade options ahead of the start of the upcoming season. However, none of the franchises have submitted an offer that RR deems acceptable.

Ashwin to be released by Chennai Super Kings

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has reportedly decided to part ways with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The 38-year-old has informed about his decision to the franchise according to a report by Cricbuzz. The reason behind Ashwin’s decision is unknown at the moment. The experienced spinner will also vacate the position of Director of Operations at the CSK Academy, which he has been holding since last year.

The off-spinner was bought by CSK for a sum of INR 9.75 crores in the mega auction, but he failed to live up to the price tag. It remains to be seen whether Ashwin is traded to another franchise or whether he enters the pool for the mini auction, which is scheduled to take place earlier this year.

In 2025, Ashwin managed to take only seven wickets from nine matches with an economy of 9.13 and a bowling average of 40.43.