He's Like Family: Sanjiv Goenka Gives Big Update On KL Rahul's Future With LSG

Hyderabad: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka on Wednesday put a full stop on franchise's skipper KL Rahul's future as a captain and player with the team for the next Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Goenka's heated discussion with Rahul after LSG's disastrous loss against Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad had become one of the talking points of the IPL 2024 season.

On Monday, the 29-year-old cricketer met the team owner in Kolkata and expressed his wish to remain in the team, months after the video of the discussion between the two sparked speculations on whether the elegant India batter would want to continue his stint at the franchise.

"Look, I've been meeting KL regularly over the last three years. I'm a little surprised this meeting got so much attention. As I've said we have not taken any call till the retention rules are out," Goenka told reporters while during an event where former India pacer Zaheer Khan was announced as the mentor of the team.

"But KL has been an integral and important part of the LSG family since inception. He's played a very important role. He's like family and will be family," he added.

When asked about player retention and captaincy, Goenka said they are yet to arrive at a decision and are waiting for the BCCI to release the rules regarding retention.

"We have all of September, October and November to decide that. Let the policies be out. We have not even thought about the team going forward, whether retention will be three-four-five or six, we have no clue," Goenka said.

"Let us see, there is enough time, so bit by bit. Whatever decisions we take today will impact us for the medium-term future, so it has to be very well thought out and considered. There is enough time for it so it's too early. Let the BCCI announce the policy first, then there will be discussions," Goenka added further.

"One doesn't know which way what goes. Certainly, the coach (Justin Langer) continues, Lance Kluesener (assistant coach), and Jonty Rhodes (fielding coach) also continue. We are delighted for Morne Morkel and Gautam Gambhir, very pleased they have joined the national team," the LSG team owner said.

Rahul led LSG to playoffs in the first two seasons but it is still widely believed that Gambhir's strategic acumen had a lot to do with it rather than his leadership, which got thoroughly exposed in the third season when they failed to make the last four.