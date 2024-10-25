ETV Bharat / sports

‘Worst Shot Of His Career’: Sanjay Manjrekar Slams Virat Kohli For Dismissal In Pune Test Against New Zealand

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar slammed ace batter Virat Kohli for his dismissal in Pune Test.

IND vs NZ
File Photo: Virat Kohli (ANI)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Pune (India): Indian batters failed to handle the heat from the New Zealand bowlers on the second day of the second Test. While chasing a total of 259 in the first innings by New Zealand, the Indian innings was wrapped up on a total of 156.

Virat Kohli was also one of the batters to register a single-digit score as he was dismissed on 1. Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner dismissed the right-handed batter on a score of 1. Kohli’s recent form has been the cause of concern for the Indian team.

Kohli faced backlash on social media from fans and former cricketers. Sanjay Manjrekar also slammed the ace batter saying it was the worst shot of his career.

"Oh dear! Virat will know that he has just played the worst shot of his career to get out. Got to feel for him...coz as always he came out with solid & honest intent," Manjrekar wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

India kicked off the day with nine wickets in hand and Rohit Sharma was the only batter to be dismissed on a duck. However, New Zealand spinners troubled the batters and wrapped up the Indian innings on a total of 156.

New Zealand have an upper hand in the match so far considering the manner in which the match has unfurled so far. India are already trailing by 0-1 in the series and they will aim to ensure that another defeat isn’t faced.

The next Test of the series will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from Friday.

