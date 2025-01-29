On Back-Foot, Kohli Does A Ganguly, And Rightly So!

Kolkata: It was pre-winter in India in 2003. The then India cricket skipper, Sourav Ganguly dashed off to Australia to seek advice from Greg Chappell to iron out his batting frailties for the impending tour Down Under. Ganguly did meet Chappell, and did manage to roar on Aussie soil with a brilliant century in the first Test at Gabba, Brisbane, to set the tone for that significant Australian summer ahead. What entailed and how Ganguly-Chappell fell out with each other is etched in the memory of every cricket buff.

More than two decades down the line, another modern-day legend, Virat Kohli chose to knock on the door of another former India all-rounder and batting coach Sanjay Bangar to wriggle out of the quagmire he is in.

There are questions as to why Kohli chose to look up to Bangar to resurrect his batting frailties. One doesn't have to scratch head to find the logic. Kohli really timed it to perfection when it came to ironing out his flaws in front of quality bowling attacks. For the record, Kohli mustered only 190 runs in his nine innings including a ton in Perth in the just concluded 5-Test series in Australia.

King Kohli's revival plan was ready after such a shattering series Down Under. He looked upto Bangar, who was the Team India batting coach from 2014 to 2019. Besides being friendly with Bangar, Kohli amassed 48 centuries (22 in Tests, 26 in ODIs) and his average swelled well over 60 during that time period roughly. So, no marks for guessing why Kohli resorted to Bangar to bail him out of the proverbial rut.

Interestingly, there is another startling similarity between Ganguly and Kohli's approach. Then Chappell had advised the Bengal southpaw to not look out for bouncers...but try and move his backfoot to the middle stump and look to play forward all the time. It seems ditto was the prescription from Bangar to Kohli. This was evident from the net session the former India skipper had at the Arun Jaitley stadium on the eve of Delhi's Ranji Trophy fixture against Railways on Tuesday.

Kohli was seen working on his backfoot game, in particular, in his 40-minute net session on Wednesday after having hit the gym for an hour. He then dealt with the pacers for over 25 minutes while keeping a 15-minute hitting slot against the spinners just ahead of Delhi's final Ranji Trophy group league match against Railways starting Thursday. Kohli also took 16-yard throwdowns to make his intentions clear. With a slimmer bat, Kohli was seen tonking the bowlers with a firm focus on his backfoot.

Naysayers would opine whatever they wish to, but the fact is that back-foot play remains crucial in tackling quality attacks, pacers to be precise. What Ganguly had ironed out way in 2003, Kohli tried a similar approach some 22 years later. It may be recalled that Kohli had a few sessions with Bangar in Mumbai before flying off to Delhi for the Ranji Trophy fixture. Whether Kohli's target would be achieved is a question for another day, now the stakes are high for the Ranji Trophy fixture featuring King Kohli.

This is a lifetime opportunity for both Delhi and Railways youngsters to rub shoulders with someone who has nothing to prove about his greatness in the gentleman's game and has climbed every possible peak he was challenged for. Having clobbered 81 international centuries, the Delhiite is only behind master blaster Sachin Tendulkar if cricketing records are anything to go by.

"If players like Virat and Rohit play domestic cricket, it helps promising youngsters too to watch their games closely and ask for any suggestions to improve their game. This prepares them for the big league ahead," a BCCI insider said on the condition of anonymity.

Despite Kohli consenting to represent Delhi in the Ranji Trophy after 12 years, the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) has still kept the entry free for the spectators.

With no television coverage initially available, a private broadcaster has hurriedly arranged for the live coverage of Delhi's match against Railways thanks to Kohli magic. Come Thursday, Kohli will be the cynosure of all eyes.