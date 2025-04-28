Sanjana Ganesan, Jasprit Bumrah’s Wife, Hits Back At Trolls: ‘Angad Is Not The Topic Of Your Entertainment’

Hyderabad: Sanjana Ganesan, sports broadcaster and wife of Mumbai Indians’ pacer Jasprit Bumrah, slammed a section of the social media users via Instagram for mocking the couple’s young child Angad. There were a lot of reactions over their’s child during the fixture between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. A lot of social media users reacted on the Internet during the fixture played at the Wankhede Stadium.

The sports anchor urged people to stop making assumptions about her toddler son based only on a few seconds of footage shown during the match.

Sanjana Ganesan Instagram Story (Sanjana Ganesan Instagram Story)

"Our son is NOT a topic for your entertainment. Jasprit and I do everything in our power to keep Angad away from social media because the internet is a despicable, vile place to be and I completely understand the implications of bringing a child to a cricket stadium filled with cameras, but please understand that Angad and I were there to support Jasprit and nothing else," she said in her strong message to trolls.

She also bashed the users who used terms linked to mental health, like ‘depression’, to Angad, who is just 1.5 years old

“Throwing around words like trauma and depression in reference to a baby says so much about who we're becoming as a community, and it's honestly really sad. You know nothing about our son, nothing about our lives, and I request you to keep your opinions online true to that (sic),” she said on Instagram Stories.

On Sunday, Jasprit Bumrah etched his name in the record books, becoming the highest wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). His four-wicket haul helped the team to get to their fifth consecutive victory, beating LSG by 54 runs. The 31-year-old has played 139 matches so far.